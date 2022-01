College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 1½ Purdue George Mason 5½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at CORNELL 13 Columbia…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 1½ Purdue George Mason 5½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at CORNELL 13 Columbia at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3 Charlotte at ARIZONA STATE 20½ Utah JMU 5½ at ELON at HOFSTRA 8 Drexel at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 8 La Salle Murray State 20½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at BROWN 2 Yale Indiana 8½ at NEBRASKA Belmont 12½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Mercer 1½ at CITADEL Towson 13½ at WILLIAM & MARY Delaware 1 at NORTHEASTERN at CHARLESTON (SC) 8½ UNC Wilmington at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 12 Portland Harvard 1 at DARTMOUTH Drake 1 at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at UMKC 8 Denver at NEVADA 2½ Wyoming at NORTHERN ARIZONA 5½ Idaho UNLV 5½ at SAN JOSE STATE at SOUTHERN UTAH 11 Portland State Weber State 9½ at IDAHO STATE NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON OFF (OFF) New Orleans at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Charlotte at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Chicago at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Indiana at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Portland at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Phoenix at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Utah FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Detroit -137 at BUFFALO +114 at COLORADO -210 Minnesota +172 Montreal OFF at ARIZONA OFF Los Angeles -118 at SAN JOSE -102 Chicago -114 at SEATTLE -105 at N.Y ISLANDERS -184 Philadelphia +152 at ST. LOUIS -126 Nashville +105 at LAS VEGAS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

