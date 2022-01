College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 9 Penn State at VILLANOVA 15 Butler at WICHITA STATE 1…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 9 Penn State at VILLANOVA 15 Butler at WICHITA STATE 1 Cincinnati at IONA 12 Niagara Iowa 5½ at MINNESOTA at MANHATTAN 4 Canisius at QUINNIPIAC 1 Fairfield Louisiana Tech 12½ at SOUTHERN MISS at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 10½ Georgetown Bradley 2 at ILLINOIS STATE NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Houston at DENVER OFF (OFF) Utah at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Golden State FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 4½ 4½ (43) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (46½) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -200 Vancouver +164

