College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN STATE 8½ Northwestern at XAVIER 9½ Creighton Texas Tech 5½ at KANSAS STATE Dayton 3½ at DUQUESNE Oakland 6½ at PURDUE FORT WAYNE Florida 4 at SOUTH CAROLINA VMI 1½ at CITADEL at KENTUCKY 5½ Tennessee Wofford 9 at WESTERN CAROLINA at MERCER 1½ UNC Greensboro Texas 2 at IOWA STATE at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 6 Western Illinois at LSU 7 Arkansas Morehead State 7½ at TENNESSEE STATE at DUKE 14 NC State at YALE 5½ Cornell at HOFSTRA 5 Delaware at COASTAL CAROLINA 4½ Appalachian State Miami (OH) 11½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN SMU 2 at TULANE at KANSAS 11½ West Virginia Harvard 10 at COLUMBIA at PENNSYLVANIA 4½ Dartmouth at NORTHEASTERN 1 Drexel at SAINT LOUIS 13 Fordham at CHATTANOOGA 3 Furman SFA 1½ at SAM HOUSTON at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 18½ Denver at SAMFORD 2 East Tennessee State at MILWAUKEE 13½ IUPUI at SYRACUSE 2½ Florida State at UT ARLINGTON 6½ UL Monroe Texas A&M 5 at MISSOURI at CLEVELAND STATE 5½ Detroit Mercy at WESTERN KENTUCKY 1½ North Texas at SEATTLE U 11½ Dixie State at LAMAR 6½ Chicago State at CHARLOTTE 13½ UTSA Memphis 7 at EAST CAROLINA at UAB 14½ Florida Atlantic Gonzaga 14½ at SANTA CLARA Oklahoma 1½ at TCU Towson 5 at ELON at WASHINGTON STATE 8½ Cal Louisville 3½ at PITTSBURGH UC Riverside 2½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD JMU 10½ at WILLIAM & MARY at VIRGINIA 3½ Wake Forest Rhode Island 3 at UMASS Tennessee Tech 1½ at UT MARTIN Eastern Michigan 1½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at BELMONT 5½ Murray State at SOUTH DAKOTA 8 Omaha Nevada 8 at AIR FORCE Toledo 3 at BOWLING GREEN Missouri State 4 at VALPARAISO at BAYLOR 13½ Oklahoma State at SACRAMENTO STATE 3½ Portland State at TEXAS STATE 3½ Louisiana at SOUTH ALABAMA 7½ Georgia Southern Boise State 9 at NEW MEXICO at NEW MEXICO STATE 7½ Abilene Christian Stanford 2 at WASHINGTON Colorado State 11½ at SAN JOSE STATE at MISSISSIPPI STATE PK Alabama at VIRGINIA TECH 6 Notre Dame Vanderbilt 5 at GEORGIA at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7½ Florida International at CLEMSON 10 Boston College Loyola Chicago 9½ at INDIANA STATE at LONG BEACH STATE 7½ CSU Northridge UCF 9 at SOUTH FLORIDA at YOUNGSTOWN STATE PK Wright State at OLD DOMINION 4 UTEP UIC 1 at GREEN BAY Northern Kentucky 2½ at ROBERT MORRIS at MARSHALL 3½ Rice at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS PK Northern Iowa at ARIZONA 20½ Utah at IDAHO STATE 3½ Idaho Oral Roberts 4½ at UMKC Houston 10 at TULSA at PEPPERDINE 4 Portland at NORTH CAROLINA 12½ Georgia Tech NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7½ (221½) Toronto at WASHINGTON 7½ (OFF) Portland at BROOKLYN 7 (228) New Orleans at ATLANTA 3 (213½) New York Cleveland 5½ (209½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MIAMI 2 (207½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 2 (218) LA Clippers at BOSTON 2 (220) Chicago at DENVER 4 (224½) LA Lakers at DALLAS 10 (208) Orlando FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 4½ (48½) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4½ (44) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (45½) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -220 Vancouver +180 at BOSTON -162 Nashville +134 Washington -134 at N.Y ISLANDERS+112 at FLORIDA -280 Columbus +225 New York -152 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at TAMPA BAY -210 Dallas +172 Toronto -134 at ST. LOUIS +112 at DETROIT -196 Buffalo +162 at CHICAGO -134 Anaheim +112 Colorado -317 at ARIZONA +248 at EDMONTON -230 Ottawa +188 Los Angeles -138 at SEATTLE +115 Pittsburgh -176 at SAN JOSE +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

