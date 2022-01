College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Quinnipiac 1 at CANISIUS Iona 5½ at FAIRFIELD at TOWSON 3 Hofstra USC 5…

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Quinnipiac 1 at CANISIUS Iona 5½ at FAIRFIELD at TOWSON 3 Hofstra USC 5 at STANFORD at TENNESSEE 14½ South Carolina at KENT STATE 15½ Northern Illinois at SYRACUSE 11 Pittsburgh at OHIO 9½ Bowling Green Toledo 1½ at MIAMI (OH) at BAYLOR 12½ Texas Tech at JMU 2½ Northeastern at DAVIDSON 12 UMass at MARQUETTE 7½ DePaul Buffalo 14½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at DAYTON 3 Saint Louis Kentucky 6½ at VANDERBILT Saint Bonaventure 10 at LA SALLE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 9 Central Michigan at DREXEL 2 Delaware at AKRON 9 Ball State at VCU 15½ George Washington at SFA 13 UT Rio Grande Valley at FLORIDA STATE 7 Miami at NORTHERN IOWA 9½ Indiana State at KANSAS 13 Iowa State Illinois 12½ at NEBRASKA at TEXAS A&M 4½ Ole Miss at TEXAS 6½ Oklahoma at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ Oklahoma State at CREIGHTON 2½ Providence at LOYOLA CHICAGO 16½ Valparaiso at ALABAMA 2 Auburn at FRESNO STATE 14½ San Jose State at UC IRVINE 12 UCSD at UNLV 7½ New Mexico NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Phoenix at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Detroit at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Minnesota at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 6 (49) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4 (43½) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (49½) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (50½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 4 (50½) Arizona NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Carolina -192 at PHILADELPHIA +158 at COLUMBUS -122 Chicago +102 at FLORIDA -215 Vancouver +176 Tampa Bay -245 at BUFFALO +198 Colorado -160 at NASHVILLE +130 Pittsburgh -134 at ANAHEIM +112 at LAS VEGAS -128 Toronto +108 at SAN JOSE -132 Detroit +110

