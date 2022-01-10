CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola past Bucknell 71-67

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:49 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Maryland) edged past Bucknell 71-67 on Monday night.

Spencer twice gave Loyola a four-point lead in the final 80 seconds – first with a jumper with 1:18 remaining, then with a pair of free throws with three seconds left – as the Greyhounds held on to win.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for Loyola (9-6, 3-1 Patriot League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Alonso Faure added seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 21 points for the Bison (3-13, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Jake van der Heijden added 11 points. Alex Timmerman had 10 points.

