CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Spencer scores 26 to…

Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola (Md.) over Lehigh 69-57

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Lehigh 69-57 on Sunday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (Md.) (11-6, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Golden Dike added 10 points.

Evan Taylor had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (6-12, 4-2). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up