Spencer leads Nicholls State against SE Louisiana after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

SE Louisiana Lions (9-10, 1-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-8, 1-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Pierce Spencer scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 69-58 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Colonels have gone 6-0 at home. Nicholls State averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is third in the Southland scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Lions won the last meeting on Jan. 9. Ryan Burkhardt scored 20 points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jitaurious Gordon is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Colonels. Spencer is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Keon Clergeot is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

