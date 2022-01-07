CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Spencer leads Nicholls St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-75

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 11:46 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Pierce Spencer had a career-high 20 points as Nicholls State got past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 on Friday night in the Southland Conference Tip-Off..

Caleb Huffman had 18 points for Nicholls State (10-6) Devante Carter added 17 points. Latrell Jones had 14 points.

Trevian Tennyson scored a season-high 23 points for the Islanders (12-4). Simeon Fryer added 16 points. Isaac Mushila had 15 points.

Nicholls plays Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays McNeese State. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

