CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Spencer leads Loyola over…

Spencer leads Loyola over Boston U. 66-58

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Cam Spencer registered 19 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated Boston University 66-58 on Friday.

Jaylin Andrews had 12 points for Loyola (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Golden Dike had nine rebounds.

Boston University totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low.

Sukhmail Mathon had 18 points for the Terriers (10-6, 1-2). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up