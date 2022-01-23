CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Spencer leads Loyola (MD) against Colgate after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-7, 6-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Colgate Raiders after Cam Spencer scored 25 points in Loyola (MD)’s 78-73 victory against the American Eagles.

The Raiders have gone 4-1 at home. Colgate has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds are 6-2 in conference games. Loyola (MD) is third in the Patriot allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Raiders and Greyhounds square off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Spencer is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

