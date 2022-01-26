CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Spears, Duquesne Dukes to visit Hall, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Duquesne Dukes (6-10, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-10, 2-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host Amir “Primo” Spears and the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 action.

The Hawks have gone 6-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Ejike Obinna paces the Hawks with 7.3 boards.

The Dukes are 1-3 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Spears is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dukes. Leon Ayers III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

