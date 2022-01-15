CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
College Basketball

Spear powers Robert Morris past Northern Kentucky 74-64

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:40 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to power Robert Morris to a 74-64 victory over Northern Kentucky in Horizon League play on Saturday.

Spear notched his fourth double-double of the season to help the Colonials (5-14, 1-7) snap a five-game skid. Michael Green III pitched in with 14 points and five assists, while Kam Farris scored 13.

Marques Warrick topped the Norse (6-9, 2-4) with 21 points. He sank just 5 of 15 shots — 1 of 9 from beyond the arc — but made 10 of 12 foul shots. Adrian Nelson contributed 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

