Spear leads Robert Morris against Purdue Fort Wayne after 21-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (3-14, 1-7 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 4-4 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-14, 1-7 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 4-4 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Kahliel Spear scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 74-64 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons are 7-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by RJ Ogom shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Colonials are 1-7 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last meeting on Jan. 9. Jalon Pipkins scored 18 points points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Pipkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Spear is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Kam Farris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.