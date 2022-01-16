Southern Utah hosts Portland State after Fausett’s 21-point performance

Portland State Vikings (4-8, 2-2 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 3-1 Big Sky) Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 9…

Portland State Vikings (4-8, 2-2 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 3-1 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Portland State Vikings after Maizen Fausett scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 91-81 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-1 in home games. Southern Utah leads the Big Sky with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Fausett averaging 5.0.

The Vikings have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Thunderbirds and Vikings square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Knight III is averaging 15.4 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

James Jean-Marie is averaging 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Marlon Ruffin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.