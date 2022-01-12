Southern Utah faces Montana following Fausett’s 21-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Montana Grizzlies after Maizen Fausett scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 91-81 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-0 at home. Montana ranks second in the Big Sky with 15.4 assists per game led by Cameron Parker averaging 5.9.

The Thunderbirds are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies and Thunderbirds square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Dre Marin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Fausett is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

