Southern Utah faces Idaho State following Fausett’s 21-point game

Idaho State Bengals (3-13, 1-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-5, 4-1 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Idaho State Bengals after Maizen Fausett scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 86-76 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 at home. Southern Utah is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals have gone 1-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Knight III is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Emmit Taylor III averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tarik Cool is shooting 36.2% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.