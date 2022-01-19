CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Southern Miss overpowers Southeastern Baptist 100-50

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 10:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Stevenson matched his career high with 29 points as Southern Miss routed Southeastern Baptist 100-50 on Wednesday night.

Stevenson hit 13 of 17 shots from the floor for the Golden Eagles (6-11). Jaron Pierre Jr. had 15 points, while DeAndre Pinckney scored 14. Jeffery Armstrong pitched in with seven assists.

Southern Miss posted a season-high 25 assists and forced a season-best 30 turnovers.

Larry Holmes had 16 points for the Chargers. Jacobi York added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

