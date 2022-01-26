Southern Miss faces North Texas following Stevenson’s 20-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Tyler Stevenson scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 74-60 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Southern Miss has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Mean Green are 6-1 in conference matchups. North Texas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles and Mean Green face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Tylor Perry is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.