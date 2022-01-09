Southern, BCU meet in conference play

Southern (8-7, 2-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-11, 1-1) Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays…

Southern (8-7, 2-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-11, 1-1)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays host to Southern in a SWAC matchup. Southern won 80-66 at Florida A&M in its last outing. Bethune-Cookman lost 68-66 loss at home to Grambling State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Joe French is averaging 13.9 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing French is Dylan Robertson, who is putting up 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Tyrone Lyons, who is averaging 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.LIKEABLE LYONS: Lyons has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 3-2 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman has an assist on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) across its previous three games while Southern has assists on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Southern has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.1 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Jaguars have forced opponents into turnovers on 29.9 percent of all possessions.

