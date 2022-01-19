CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Southeast Missouri State plays Tennessee State after Russell’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (7-10, 2-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 1-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Phillip Russell scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 95-84 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Redhawks are 4-2 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nygal Russell averaging 5.2.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 95-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers with 23 points, and Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Harris is averaging 9.8 points for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Dedric Boyd averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Fitzgerald is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

