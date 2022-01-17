South Florida visits No. 11 Houston after Edwards’ 29-point outing

South Florida Bulls (6-10, 1-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (15-3, 4-0 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

South Florida Bulls (6-10, 1-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (15-3, 4-0 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston faces the South Florida Bulls after Kyler Edwards scored 29 points in Houston’s 66-64 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Cougars are 9-0 on their home court. Houston is ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Edwards averaging 4.6.

The Bulls are 1-3 in AAC play. South Florida has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Cougars won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Josh Carlton scored 30 points points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Edwards is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.