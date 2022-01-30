South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Scheierman’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 10-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-17, 0-9 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 10-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-17, 0-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 80-76 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-5 in home games. North Dakota has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State leads the Summit shooting 46.0% from downtown. Matthew Mims leads the Jackrabbits shooting 56.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 96-61 on Jan. 28. Doug Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Scheierman is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 88.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

