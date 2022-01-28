South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State following Griesel’s 20-point game

North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Sam Griesel scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 74-62 overtime victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-0 at home. South Dakota State is second in college basketball with 88.0 points and is shooting 52.6% from the field.

The Bison are 6-3 in conference play. North Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Grant Nelson averaging 1.1.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last matchup 90-86 on Dec. 31. Baylor Scheierman scored 22 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Rocky Kreuser is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bison. Griesel is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

