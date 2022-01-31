South Dakota State faces North Dakota after Scheierman’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-4, 10-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-18, 0-9 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-4, 10-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-18, 0-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -16.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 80-76 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-5 in home games. North Dakota is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is second in college basketball scoring 87.7 points per game while shooting 52.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won 96-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Doug Wilson led the Jackrabbits with 23 points, and Ethan Igbanugo led the Fightin’ Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bentiu Panoam is averaging 6.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Scheierman is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 88.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

