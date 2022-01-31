CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State faces…

South Dakota State faces North Dakota after Scheierman’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-4, 10-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-18, 0-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -16.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 80-76 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-5 in home games. North Dakota is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is second in college basketball scoring 87.7 points per game while shooting 52.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won 96-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Doug Wilson led the Jackrabbits with 23 points, and Ethan Igbanugo led the Fightin’ Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bentiu Panoam is averaging 6.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Scheierman is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 88.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up