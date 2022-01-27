South Dakota plays North Dakota State, seeks 6th straight victory

North Dakota State Bison (13-7, 5-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-7, 5-3 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (13-7, 5-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-7, 5-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against North Dakota State.

The Coyotes are 8-2 on their home court. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 5.7.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference games. North Dakota State has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Coyotes and Bison face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Archambault averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Rocky Kreuser is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

