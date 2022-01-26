CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
South Dakota faces North Dakota State in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

North Dakota State Bison (13-7, 5-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-7, 5-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kruz Perrott-Hunt and the South Dakota Coyotes host Rocky Kreuser and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play Thursday.

The Coyotes have gone 8-2 in home games. South Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by Perrott-Hunt averaging 2.3.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference matchups. North Dakota State is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes and Bison match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perrott-Hunt is averaging 14.7 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Tyree Eady is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Kreuser is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

