South Carolina Upstate visits N.C. A&T after White’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:02 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-11, 5-2 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-3 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Dalvin White scored 30 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 95-91 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 5-2 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

