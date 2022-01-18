South Carolina Upstate visits Gardner-Webb following Gainey’s 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-10, 3-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-8, 3-1 Big South) Bandung, East Java; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-10, 3-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-8, 3-1 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Jordan Gainey scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 76-73 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Gardner-Webb has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 3-1 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Lance Terry is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.