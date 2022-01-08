CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
South Carolina Upstate tops Presbyterian 82-72

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:54 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had a season-high 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 82-72 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 16 points for South Carolina Upstate (4-10, 1-1 Big South Conference). Dalvin White added 16 points and nine assists. Quentin Hodge had 11 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 24 points and six assists for the Blue Hose (8-9, 0-2). Owen McCormack and Brandon Younger added 10 points apiece.

