South Carolina Upstate takes on N.C. A&T following White’s 30-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-11, 5-2 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-3 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Dalvin White scored 30 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 95-91 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Aggies are 5-1 in home games. N.C. A&T is fourth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Marcus Watson paces the Aggies with 5.7 boards.

The Spartans have gone 5-2 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Aggies and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetric Horton is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aggies. Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.