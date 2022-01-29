South Carolina Upstate rolls past North Carolina A&T 84-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey and Bryson Mozone scored 19 points each, leading all five starters in double figures,…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey and Bryson Mozone scored 19 points each, leading all five starters in double figures, and South Carolina Upstate defeated North Carolina A&T 84-64 on Saturday.

Dalvin White added 16 points, Josh Aldrich 11 and Khydarius Smith 10 for the Spartans (9-11, 6-2 America East).

Marcus Watson scored 21 points and Demetric Horton 10 for the Aggies (9-13, 4-4).

