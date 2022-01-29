CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate rolls…

South Carolina Upstate rolls past North Carolina A&T 84-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey and Bryson Mozone scored 19 points each, leading all five starters in double figures, and South Carolina Upstate defeated North Carolina A&T 84-64 on Saturday.

Dalvin White added 16 points, Josh Aldrich 11 and Khydarius Smith 10 for the Spartans (9-11, 6-2 America East).

Marcus Watson scored 21 points and Demetric Horton 10 for the Aggies (9-13, 4-4).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up