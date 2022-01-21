CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
South Carolina Upstate hosts Charleston Southern after Mozone’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-13, 1-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-10, 4-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Bryson Mozone scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 74-61 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 3-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Price averaging 3.8.

The Spartans and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone is averaging 14.5 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Tahlik Chavez is averaging 10.6 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

