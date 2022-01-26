CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
SMU visits South Florida after Davis’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-11, 1-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the South Florida Bulls after Kendric Davis scored 20 points in SMU’s 70-62 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 in home games. South Florida is sixth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.4.

The Mustangs are 5-1 in AAC play. SMU scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Mustangs won the last matchup 77-65 on Jan. 13. Marcus Weathers scored 17 points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Greene averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Davis is averaging 21 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Michael Weathers is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

