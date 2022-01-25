CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
SMU faces South Florida following Davis’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-11, 1-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the South Florida Bulls after Kendric Davis scored 20 points in SMU’s 70-62 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. South Florida allows 62.9 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Mustangs are 5-1 against conference opponents. SMU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Mustangs won the last matchup 77-65 on Jan. 13. Marcus Weathers scored 17 points to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Davis is averaging 21 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Michael Weathers is averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

