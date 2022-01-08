CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Smith scores 27 to lift Chattanooga past The Citadel 85-67

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:24 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 27 points as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 85-67 on Saturday.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (13-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Silvio De Sousa added 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. A.J. Caldwell had 11 points.

Stephen Clark scored a career-high 22 points plus five assists and four blocks for the Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Jason Roche added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.

