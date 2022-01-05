Smith scores 24 to lift Chattanooga past Wofford 75-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 24 points and Chattanooga beat Wofford 75-67 on Wednesday night. David Jean-Baptiste had…

Listen now to WTOP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 24 points and Chattanooga beat Wofford 75-67 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for Chattanooga and Darius Banks scored 12 for the Mocs (12-3, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Max Klesmit scored 22 points, Sam Godwin 17 and B.J. Mack 10 for the Terriers (8-6, 0-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.