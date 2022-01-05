ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Smith scores 24 to lift Chattanooga past Wofford 75-67

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 10:41 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 24 points and Chattanooga beat Wofford 75-67 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for Chattanooga and Darius Banks scored 12 for the Mocs (12-3, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Max Klesmit scored 22 points, Sam Godwin 17 and B.J. Mack 10 for the Terriers (8-6, 0-2).

