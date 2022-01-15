CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Smith rallies Chattanooga to…

Smith rallies Chattanooga to 71-69 victory over Furman

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith hit a game-tying layup with 1:02 remaining and added two free throws with 7 seconds left to lift Chattanooga to a 71-69 victory over Furman in Southern Conference action on Saturday.

Smith finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (14-4, 4-1). Grant Ledford hit three 3-points and scored 13 off the bench. Silvio De Sousa added 11 points and seven boards.

Jalen Slawson topped Furman with 22 points and he hit two free throws to give the Paladins (12-7, 4-2) a 69-67 lead with 1:35 left to play. Mike Bothwell had 15 points, while Alex Hunter scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up