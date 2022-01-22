CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Smith leads UALR past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:03 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA’s David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.

Smith hit 5 of 6 3-point tries. Kevin Osawe had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Isaiah Palermo added 14 points. CJ White had 11 points and seven assists.

UALR made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Azore scored a career-high 37 points for the Mavericks (8-11, 4-4). Carson Bischoff scored a career-high 27 points, tying the program record with nine 3-pointers. Lazaro Rojas had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

