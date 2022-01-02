Smith leads Penn over Brown 77-73 in Ivy League opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown 77-73 in an Ivy…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown 77-73 in an Ivy League opener on Sunday.

Smith shot 9 for 10 from the line for Penn (4-10), hitting a pair with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession lead. Jordan Dingle added 20 points for the Quakers, who snapped a six-game skid. Michael Moshkovitz pitched in with 16 points and five assists.

Tamenang Choh tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bears (8-8), who have lost four straight. Kino Lilly Jr. added 14 points, while Nana Owusu-Anane scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.