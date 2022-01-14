CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Smith leads NC State…

Smith leads NC State against No. 8 Duke after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 79-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-1 at home. Duke leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wolf Pack are 2-4 in conference matchups. NC State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up