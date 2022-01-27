Smith leads Little Rock against Coastal Carolina after 27-point game

Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after D.J. Smith scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 98-96 overtime win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Chanticleers are 8-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. Little Rock has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 18.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Smith is averaging 6.7 points for the Trojans. Isaiah Palermo is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

