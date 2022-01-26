CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Smith leads Chattanooga against Wofford after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wofford Terriers (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Wofford Terriers after Malachi Smith scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 78-74 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs have gone 8-1 at home. Chattanooga has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 4-4 in SoCon play. Wofford is ninth in the SoCon with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Bigelow averaging 6.2.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won the last matchup 75-67 on Jan. 6. Smith scored 24 points points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silvio De Sousa is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mocs. Smith is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Max Klesmit averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

