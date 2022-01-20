CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Greensboro 72-64

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:53 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga defeated UNC Greensboro 72-64 on Thursday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (15-4, 5-1 Southern Conference). Silvio De Sousa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and A.J. Caldwell had 11 points and six rebounds.

Keyshaun Langley tied a career high with 21 points for the Spartans (10-8, 2-4). Kobe Langley and De’Monte Buckingham each had 10 points.

