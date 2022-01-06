ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Small leads Tarleton State over Sam Houston St. 75-64

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:23 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had a career-high 28 points as Tarleton State beat Sam Houston 75-64 on Thursday night.

Small shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Montre Gipson had 18 points and six assists for Tarleton State (7-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Freddy Hicks added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bearkats (7-9, 2-1). Demarkus Lampley added 15 points. Jaden Ray had 13 points and six rebounds.

