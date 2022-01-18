Slawson leads Furman against Western Carolina after 22-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-10, 2-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-10, 2-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-7, 4-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 71-69 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins are 8-1 on their home court. Furman is eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Slawson paces the Paladins with 7.5 boards.

The Catamounts are 2-3 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Paladins and Catamounts meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slawson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Nick Robinson is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright is shooting 47.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.