Sims, Okauru lift UNC Wilmington past Drexel 70-63

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:16 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru had 16 points and seven rebounds as UNC Wilmington stretched its win streak to 12 games, getting past Drexel 70-63 on Monday night.

Jaylen Sims had 19 points for UNC Wilmington (15-5, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association). James Baker Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Shykeim Phillips had 10 points.

Coletrane Washington had 14 points for the Dragons (9-10, 4-5). Melik Martin added 12 points and seven rebounds. Amari Williams had three blocks.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

