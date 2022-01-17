Sims lifts UNC Wilmington past Charleston 86-78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 24 points and Shykeim Phillips added 20 points as UNC Wilmington…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 24 points and Shykeim Phillips added 20 points as UNC Wilmington topped Charleston 86-78 on Monday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (9-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

John Meeks scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (9-6, 1-2). Reyne Smith added 17 points and Dimitrius Underwood had 13 points and nine rebounds.

