Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over James Madison 71-70

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:44 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 71-70 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 25 points for the Dukes (11-5, 2-3). Takal Molson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Amadi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

