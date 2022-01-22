CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Sims lifts Middle Tennessee over Southern Miss 74-60

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:16 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims registered 16 points as Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 74-60 on Saturday.

Teafale Lenard Jr had 12 points for Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 12 points. Camryn Weston had 10 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4). Mo Arnold added 12 points.

