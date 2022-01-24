CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Northeastern 74-68

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:37 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 18 points as UNC Wilmington stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Northeastern 74-68 on Monday night.

Jaylen Fornes and Mike Okauru added 15 points each, and Shykeim Phillips had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Wilmington (12-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Chris Doherty had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-13, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and Shaquille Walters had 13 points.

